H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said the Founding Fathers' decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces helped strengthen the foundations of a country, which has become a symbol of power that helps enhance regional security and helped maintain peace and stability globally.

Speaking to 'Nation Shield', the UAE's military journal, on the occasion of the 46th Anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saud said that the decision, made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Founding Fathers, helped deliver their message to the world that the UAE is steadfast in its development drive, which is further supported by a strong army ready to defend its lands.

"This day is also an opportunity to look back at the development of our Armed Forces on all organisational and combat fronts," he added, underscoring the wisdom behind the historic decision, which contributed to bolstering the UAE's defences significantly.

He saluted members of the UAE Armed Forces, describing them as the "protective shield of the nation", adding that "the UAE flag will continue to fly high thanks to your determination and sacrifices. Our union will remain strong thanks to your courage and loyalty".

Sheikh Saud continued, "You have become a global model of combat efficiency and a symbol of sacrifice and dedication, thanks to the support of our leadership, as you carry the UAE's message of peace.

"As we celebrate this precious memory, we proudly commemorate the martyrs of the country who sacrificed their lives to protect the UAE and preserve its independence."

He extended his congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the Armed Forces officers and soldiers, and the Emirati people.



