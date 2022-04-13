A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Information and eGovernment Authority (IGA) and the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry for delivery of identity cards. iGA chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed and Bahrain Post Assistant Under-Secretary Shaikh Bader bin Khalifa Al Khalifa signed the deal yesterday in the presence of officials.

“The renewal of the agreement with Bahrain Post is in line with iGA’s efforts to enhance co-operation and partnerships with both public and private sectors and to improve the quality of government services offered to citizens and residents and raise customer satisfaction,” said Mr Al Qaed.

“The iGA has been focused on automating most of its operations and services. Customers can now conduct ID card transactions online through the National Portal and have them delivered to their homes. This eliminates the need for visits to service centres.”

