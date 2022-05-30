Saudi Arabia - The open innovation platform of UPLink, an affiliate of Davos World Economic Forum, has signed a co-operation agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning.

It is mainly aimed at expanding the zone of most innovative solutions to address the sustainable development challenges, remarked Faisal bin Fadhil Al Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, after signing the pact with Borge Brende, President of Davos World Economic Forum on the sidelines of the forum.

Al Ibrahim said this deal will help the ministry discuss and study the joint issues in the field of food security, food wastes recycling, food stability and climatical smart agriculture and boost Saudi Arabia's efforts to achieve the agenda for the sustainable development 2030 locally and internationally.

