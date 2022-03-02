RIYADH: The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, started an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Official talks were held between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Cypriot president during which they reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations and ways to develop them.



The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of developing them in all fields to serve common interests and enhance mutual benefits.



The two sides reaffirmed their desire to work towards developing an Action Plan of strategic orientation and practical deliverables for further strengthening the excellent existing relations.

They agreed to explore areas of joint cooperation in a number of energy fields, including petrochemicals, energy efficiency, electricity, renewable energy, innovation, clean technologies for hydrocarbons, and low-carbon fuels, including hydrogen, and to work on localizing the energy sector products and its related supply chains.

Cyprus welcomed the Kingdom's launch of the Saudi Green and the Middle East Green initiatives. Moreover, it expressed its support for the Kingdom's efforts in the field of climate change.

They also stressed the importance of increasing the pace of cooperation in the field of tourism and development of tourism activities in the two countries.

In the field of defense and security cooperation, the two sides agreed on the importance of continuing to develop military cooperation between them in a way that meets the interests of both sides in order to achieve security and stability in the region.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

