DUBAI - CSR UAE Fund Board of Trustees held its first meeting in 2022 chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of CSR UAE Fund.

The meeting witnessed the approval of CSR UAE Fund 5 years strategy, which was developed to enhance the role of the UAE as the global driver for responsible investment and sustainable development in alignment with UAE's fifty-years strategy.

On this occasion, Minister Al Marri said that the CSR UAE Fund will focus on 5 main pillars in the strategy, development of legislation, development of policies and frameworks that govern and encourage efforts related to Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Impact practices, strengthening public-private partnerships, directing corporate contributions towards national priority projects in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, and measuring and rewarding institutional practices in this field.

He continued that the Fund's strategy for the next five years include 50 programmes and initiatives designed in partnership with the private sector that will be measured according to a number of key indicators, to ensure the anticipated sustainable impact, and to assess the level of progress achieved at the state level in regard to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The board welcomed the newly appointed members: Fatima Tawakul, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Walid Al Naqbi as Board Secretary.

CSR UAE Fund is the federal arm governing CSR & Sustainable Impact in the UAE by launching national priority development projects, verifying sustainable impact projects in the UAE, and measuring and awarding corporates for their practices in the field of CSR and Sustainable Impact that supports environmental, social, governance principles (ESGs) and sustainable development goals (SDGs).



WAM/Lina ibrahim