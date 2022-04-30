JEDDAH — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Friday Pakistani Prime Minister Sherif Shehbaz at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.



Upon Pakistan' PM arrival to the Palace, an official reception ceremony was held for him.



It is noteworthy that the Pakistani Prime Minister visit to Saudi Arabia is considered his maiden foreign trip after being sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan earlier this month.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).