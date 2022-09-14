JEDDAH — Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, welcomed on Tuesday the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.



Upon his arrival, Sheikh Ahmed handed the Crown Prince a written letter from the Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.



The Crown Prince and Sheikh Ahmed reviewed the Saudi-Kuwaiti bilateral ties, in addition to the aspects of cooperation and ways to develop and enhance it in various fields. Both sides also discussed regional and international developments.



Sheikh Ahmed has conveyed the greetings of Kuwait Emir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal to the King and the Crown Prince. For his part, the Crown Prince sent his greetings to the Kuwait Emir and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal.



The reception was attended by Prince Turki Bin Mohammed Bin Fahd, minister of state, member of the Cabinet; Prince Sultan Bin Saad Bin Khalid, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Kuwait; Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.



On the Kuwaiti side, Kuwaiti Ambassador Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Director of the Office of the Prime Minister Hamad Badr Al-Amer attended.

