JEDDAH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks on Sunday.



Prince Mohammed received Kishida at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. An official reception ceremony was held for the Japanese prime minister.

The Crown Prince welcomed the Japanese prime minister in the Kingdom, while Kishida expressed his happiness with this visit and his meeting with the Crown Prince.



They exchanged talks on bilateral relations, especially aspects of cooperation in the economic, trade, investment and cultural fields, and ways to enhance cooperation in accordance with the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.



They also reviewed views on a number of regional and international issues, and the efforts made in this regard.



After the talks, the Crown Prince met with heads of Japanese companies and business owners, in the presence of the Japanese prime minister.

