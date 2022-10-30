ABU DHABI - Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, said that the bilateral relations between the UAE and Egypt are a model in close relations, noting that the UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Egypt’s hosting of COP27 will promote joint climate action and support the sustainable development plans of the two countries.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Kaabi stressed that the ties between the two countries are based on the foundations of mutual respect and appreciation, affirming that they share historical deep-rooted relations, and referred to a quote by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he emphasised that the renaissance of Egypt is the renaissance of the Arab region.

Egypt was among the first countries to recognise the formation of the UAE, she added, highlighting the significant advancement in their bilateral ties in recent years in several major sectors, most notably the economic and trade sectors, leading to a rise in their trade exchange to record levels.

Al Kaabi said that the upcoming period will witness further cooperation between the two countries, especially with Egypt hosting COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh and the UAE hosting COP28 in 2023.

She then highlighted the keenness of the two countries to share their climate change expertise related to the risks and challenges facing various development sectors. The UAE is the largest investor in Egypt, with over 1,250 Emirati companies operating in the country.

The two countries are manufacturing vehicles through the establishment of a joint Emirati-Egyptian company that produces natural gas and gasoline-powered vehicles made by Egyptian labour, upon the directives of their leaderships to localise modern industrial technologies and train professional technical personnel, she added.

Emirati business leaders are investing in projects in the new administrative capital and New Alamein in Egypt, in light of the investment potential of Egypt’s real estate sector, as well as infrastructure, energy and manufacturing projects in the country.

Al Kaabi highlighted the keenness of the two countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their relations, by organising a major celebration in Egypt, under the theme, “Egypt and UAE - One Heart.”

The celebration is an opportunity to highlight the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their strong overall cooperation, in light of their leadership's keenness to enhance their bilateral ties, and expand their cooperation to include all vital sectors, she said in conclusion.