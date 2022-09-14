The number of Chinese companies that have set up in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has doubled in recent years on the back of strong relations between the UAE and China.

Over the last five years, more than two Chinese firms have joined the DMCC every week. Today, the free-trade zone is home to 703 companies from China, representing nearly 12% of the total number of Chinese businesses in the UAE.

"This growth is underpinned by a long-standing diplomatic and economic relationship between the UAE and China," according to a statement on Wednesday.

DMCC has signed a number of deals with public and private entities in China as part of a strategy to boost bilateral trade relations.

The UAE is now home to more than 6,000 businesses from China.

The Asian state is the biggest trading partner of the UAE, representing 11.7% of the country's foreign trade. The value of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries last year amounted to AED212 billion ($57.7 billion), up by 27% from 2020.

During the first three months of the year, bilateral trade between the two countries reached AED57 billion.

