DUBAI- Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India paves the way for a new era of joint economic growth and prosperity in the two countries, improves mutual access to markets, enhances economic and investment opportunities and paves the way for broader prospects.

Speaking at the 3rd Edition of LOGIX India, in Dubai, supported by the UAE’s National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL), Musabih said, "The agreement aims to raise the value of non-oil trade from US$40 billion annually to US$100 billion within five years, which creates tremendous opportunities for the business community and companies in both countries."

Key Logistics players in India and UAE are utilising the three-day event, held at Hotel Le Meridien Dubai, to work out ways and means to improve the prospects of the freight and logistics market.

"From strategic cooperation, it has also established tremendous opportunities in vital sectors such as trade, investment, hospitality, aviation and renewable energy and petrochemicals, noting that the UAE, thanks to its advanced and pioneering services, establishing its position as a major logistics gateway for the flow of international trade and investment around the world," he said.

Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of the UAE’s National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL), has suggested a logistics corridor apart from a trade corridor for which more investments should be made into sea freight between the two countries, so that logistics cost will be reduced.

She said more synergy should be created between the Indian and the UAE freight forwarders, who will be the main strategic people who facilitate more trade between the two countries.

"If a logistics corridor is created, the cost can be reduced, so also the food inflation if smart logistics is applied."

Omar Alkhan Abdulla, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber, said the target of US$100 billion can be achieved much before the five-year target if the trade is diversified and India rediscover itself.

"Dubai Chambers has plan to open two or three more offices in India, apart from its one in Mumbai. With all these steps, we hope the target can be achieved much before five years. The LOGIX conference has helped in moving people more closer," he said.

"Dubai Chamber, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), plans to increase the roadshows to help India rediscover it in different regions. We are also trying to attract more Indian companies and Indian multinationals and increase the trade and trade diversification," he added.

Humaid Bin Salem, Chairman, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), UAE, said, "The event is an ideal opportunity for the cargo and logistics organisations to meet and set targets as spelt out in the CEPA. The Indian logistics market is estimated to grow to US$380 billion in 2025 and the freight and logistics market in UAE will generate over US$31.41 billion in 2026."

Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director-General and CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) suggested to set up a permanent India mart in the UAE, on the same lines of China Mart in Dubai.

"We want Indian products be showcased in Dubai, so that we look beyond the UAE for marketing them in the entire GCC and Africa, as there are lots of buyers from Africa. They come to Dubai for placing orders, but not travelling to India. If Indian products are displayed here, they can place orders and we can back the mart with warehousing and distribution centre," he said.