RIYADH — The performance of Saudi Arabia’s public sector entities registered a consistent improvement, with the Vision 2030 indicators reaching a record high rate of 75 percent. This was the highest percentage observed since the inception of measurement, according to an analysis of the performance of public entities contained in the report presented by the National Center for Performance Measurement of Public Entities at a virtual meeting of the Saudi Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) held on Thursday.



The CEDA meeting discussed the presentation submitted by the center concerning the performance of public sector entities during the third quarter of 2023. The presentation provided an analysis of the performance of public entities in achieving their objectives, as well as an evaluation of national strategies and future ambitions.



During the meeting, the council reviewed various reports and topics on its agenda, including the periodic presentation submitted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning on local and global economic developments, which includes a comprehensive analysis of the latest developments in international economic indicators and global geo-economic challenges.



The presentation also addressed the most prominent accomplishments of national economic indicators, highlighting the continued growth of positive indicators for the non-oil sectors in the Kingdom despite the global economic challenges, as well as the ongoing positive impact of investment spending on mega-project plans and support for the private sector.



The council reviewed the presentation submitted by the Strategic Management Office of CEDA regarding the all-inclusive report on initiatives aimed at realizing the Saudi Vision 2030 for the third quarter of 2023. The report provided a thorough analysis of the program's performance in achieving the Saudi Vision 2030, the most prominent achievements, and future aspirations. It emphasized the ongoing progress in the performance of the vision realization programs during the third quarter of this year across all three of its axes such as a vital society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. Furthermore, it indicated an increase in the percentage of completed initiatives and achieved indicators compared to the previous quarter.



The council also reviewed the presentation of the Strategic Management Office about completing the setting of key performance indicator targets for the first and second-level objectives outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030. The council has taken the necessary recommendations concerning these issues.

