Lord Astor of Hever, the British Prime Minister’s trade envoy to the Sultanate of Oman, is currently on a visit to the Sultanate, to discuss various topics, aimed at boosting the already strong bilateral relations.

Apart from attending the official launch of the Vodofone Oman on Monday, he was also present at the inauguration of Cheltenham Muscat school on Monday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said, "I am privileged to be returning to the Sultanate of Oman in my capacity of the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy. Ever since my days as a UK Defence Minister, I have thoroughly enjoyed my many interactions with this marvellous country – and my visit comes at a key time as UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations advance, Oman progresses with the brilliantly ambitious Oman Vision 2040, and the UK-Oman continue to strengthen trade and investment ties through avenues like the Sovereign Investment Partnership."

He said the visit will focus on Defence cooperation, education, tourism and engagements with the full spectrum of UK companies.

Lord Astor said, "The UK-Oman defence relationship is the cornerstone of our recent history, and I will be celebrating and strengthening the ties that the UK’s world-leading defence and security sector drive here in Oman. Defence is the first responsibility of any country, and I am proud of the deep relationship our two countries share."

UK-Oman educational ties allow world-leading British expertise to be shared; but most importantly, it strengthens the bonds and outlook of our two countries within future generations. "I am delighted that the UK educational market is increasingly investing in Oman – and my visit will coincide with the official opening of Cheltenham Muscat, with Downe House Muscat following next year."

He added, "Tourism underpins the wider engagement between our countries and is an area of great potential, which I (as a keen tourist of Oman previously) want to promote more widely. Oman offers an almost unique blend of culture, history, hospitality, natural wonder and outdoor adventure – all in one place! I am delighted that Tourism is named as a key sector in Oman Vision 2040."

Lord Astor added that his visit will involve engagements with the full spectrum of UK companies who are operating and investing in Oman, as well as interactions with the Omani stakeholders who are using this to drive partnerships and innovation - creating growth, jobs and further prosperity within the Omani economy.

"I know that the UK Prime Minister and UK Government Ministers will be keeping a close eye as our bonds develop."

Lord Astor addressed an Omani delegation that visited London in January. He discussed the goal of increased cooperation on trade and investment, mutual prosperity, economic growth, and job creation.



