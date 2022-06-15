JEDDAH — Upon the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, US President Joseph R. Biden will be conducting an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 15-16, a statement from the Royal Court announced on Tuesday.



The visit will enhance the historic and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, as both countries aim to deepen and strengthen the existing areas of cooperation, and lay the foundations for the future of this strategic partnership.



The first day of the visit will include a meeting between King Salman and President Biden. Following that, President Biden will meet with the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.



The Crown Prince and President Biden will hold official talks that will focus on various areas of bilateral cooperation and joint efforts to address regional and global challenges.



They will explore cooperation on emerging technologies, economic investment, space, renewable energy, cybersecurity, climate and environmental initiatives, food and energy security, and expanding trade and commercial ties to enable both countries to confront mutual challenges and seize the opportunities of the 21st century.



Additionally, the visit will include a summit meeting convened by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, which will bring together the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, King of Jordan, the President of Egypt, the Prime Minister of Iraq, and the President of the United States on July 16 to discuss regional challenges.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looks forward to welcoming President Biden and defining the next chapters of our partnership.



At a time of global challenges related to the global economy, health, climate and international conflict, the partnership between our two countries is as critical as ever to the promotion of peace, prosperity and stability around the world.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).