Trade relations between Bahrain and the European Union reached around BD411 million by the end of last year.

This was revealed during a panel discussion, ‘EU-Bahrain: A Multi-Dimensional Partnership’, hosted by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat).

The event coincided with the first anniversary of the co-operation agreement between Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry and the European External Action Service signed on February 10, 2021.

“Bahrain views the European Union as a distinguished regional organisation and a model for integration and complementarity; one that the kingdom ensures it develops its relations with bilaterally or holistically,” said Derasat executive director Hamad Al Abdulla.

He emphasised it was important to develop EU relations on common interests such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of energy security and climate change challenges.

Panellists included EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman Patrick Simonnet, Foreign Ministry’s Chief of European Affairs Ahmed Al Qarainees, French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bahrain executive director Rim Jalali, Eni Bahrain managing director Dr Andrea Cozzi and other officials.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).