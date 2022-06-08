Bahrain’s Labour Fund Tamkeen has approved over 9,300 proposals and extended funding support worth BD39 million ($103.47 million) ever since it launched 16 programmes as part of its 2021-2025 strategy this year.

The 16 programmes aim to develop the local Bahraini talent and incentivise high potential sectors, said Tamkeen’s Chief Executive Husain Rajab.

He noted that Tamkeen also introduced seven human capital programmes with the objective of ensuring Bahrainis are the employee of choice and remain competitive in the current and future markets.

Economic Recovery Forum

Rajab reiterated the importance of the recently held Economic Recovery Forum, praising the commitment by all parties in implementing the initiatives of the Economic Recovery Plan, which positively impacts the national economy and creates high value sustainable jobs for local talents especially in high potential sectors, and achieve the desired results of financial sustainability.

He praised the success of the forum, which was held under the patronage of Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council and organised by the Shura Council in cooperation with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

He noted the kingdom's achievements in enhancing His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's comprehensive development programme, supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the continuous cooperation between all entities that comprise Team Bahrain.

Excellent results

He added: “The excellent results achieved thus far as a result of the economic recovery plan, particularly in the targeted sectors, reflect Bahrain's efforts and swift progress toward the successful implementation of the priorities outlined in the Economic Recovery Plan within the timeframe planned.”

Rajab participated in the first panel discussion, which focused on Human Capital Development, alongside Jameel Mohamed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour and Social Development and Dr Ahmed Mohammed Al Banna Board Chairman of the International Federation of Training and Development Organisations (IFTDO).

The session was moderated by Dr Jihad Abdullah Al Fadhel, the Head of the Shura Council's Services Committee.

15 years of achievements

Tamkeen continues to build on 15 years of achievements, while focusing on its core mandate to make Bahraini individuals the employee of choice in the labour market through programmes and initiatives that aim to upskill and reskill the local workforce, combined with supporting enterprises that create high-value sustainable jobs for the local talent.

He also stressed that Tamkeen seeks to achieve its mandate in line with the economic recovery plan by supporting all sectors while focusing on incentivising the high-potential sectors that contribute to increasing productivity, stimulating investment and creating employment opportunities with the objective of creating positive impact.

