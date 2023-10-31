Bahrain's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2% year-on-year for the second quarter compared to the same period last year, mainly fuelled by a 2% jump in the non-oil sector and a 2.2% rise in oil sector, according to a new report by the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce.

In its latest 'Overview of the Local Economy' report, the Chamber said the transportation and communication activities topped the rankings, reporting an annual growth of 13.3 percent in the second quarter, followed by hotels and restaurants, which grew by 9.6 percent.

The report shed light on the role of non-oil sectors in supporting economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The continued growth and diversification of the economy brought the real GDP contribution of the non-oil sector to 82.9% in Q2 2023, according to our sister publication The Gulf Daily News.

