MANAMA: Bahrain’s national origin exports increased by 62 per cent last month amounting to BD478 million, compared with BD295m for April 2021, shows the latest report from the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The top 10 trading partners accounted for 83pc of the value of national origin exports in the quarter with the remaining 17pc claimed by other countries, says the report which also includes data on balance of trade, imports and re-exports.

The US ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD110m worth of goods from the kingdom. Saudi Arabia was second with BD84m and the United Arab Emirates third with BD43m.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top product exported during April 2022 accounting for a value of BD163m. Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates were second with a value of BD79m and unwrought aluminium (not alloyed) was third at BD53m.

The report found that the value of re-exports decreased by 3pc to BD51m during the month when compared with BD53m for the same month last year, with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 84pc of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for 16pc.

Saudi Arabia was the leading market for re-exports from Bahrain accounting for a value of BD13m, followed by the UAE at BD9m and Hong Kong coming third at BD6m.

Parts of aircraft engines emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD6m, followed by cars amounting to BD4m and apparatus for wrist watches control in third place with BD3m in value.

The report said the value of imports increased by 10pc to BD505m last month compared with BD457m in the same month last year with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 67pc of the total value.

According to the report, China was the top exporter to Bahrain notching up a value of BD79m, followed by Australia at BD43.9m and the UAE in third place with BD43.5m.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a value of BD68m while aluminium oxide was second at BD38m and four wheel drive cars in third place at BD18m.

The trade balance, or the difference between exports and imports, amounted to a surplus of BD24m last month, an improvement of 122pc when compared with deficit of BD109m for the same quarter last year.

