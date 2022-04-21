Bahrain has recorded foreign direct investments (FDI) worth BD12.6 billion ($33.1 billion) for 2021 compared to BD11.9 billion ($31.2 billion), thus registering an increase of 5.6 per cent over the previous year, said the kingdom’s Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in a new report.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the Economic Development Board (EDB), measures the volume and inflows of foreign investments made by key entities in different economic sectors.

It also covers the volume of investment flow by establishments active across all sectors whose capital is owned by non-resident entities.

The survey showed that the kingdom’s annual FDI inflows for the 12-month period were approximately BD663.9 million, dominated mostly by financial and insurance activities worth BD432 million and manufacturing at BD238.9 million.

According to iGA, foreign investments from Cayman Islands contributed 41.3%, or BD274.2 million of the total flows, followed by Kuwait with BD223.9 million, and Saudi Arabia with BD190.7 million.

The survey aims to identify sources of foreign investment according to investors’ countries of residence, in addition to highlighting sectors that attract and maintain investments.

It also helps decision makers set appropriate policies to attract further investments to contribute to the Kingdom’s ongoing development.

One of the IGA’s most important publications, the FDI Survey helps identify foreign investment stocks and flows. The iGA, represented by the Economic Statistical Directorate, conducts the survey in partnership with other authorities and in line with global standards.

The survey is in accordance with a joint strategic statistical work plan overseen by the GCC Statistical Center aimed at collecting foreign investment data on the GCC as a unified bloc, it added.

