The Kingdom of Bahrain ranked 25th globally, improving by five spots, in the World Competitiveness Ranking issued by the Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The ranking is a comprehensive report that ranks countries according to how they manage their competencies to achieve long-term value creation.

The IMD report showed that the kingdom was first globally in seven indicators and was among the top 10 countries worldwide in 36 indicators.

Bahrain witnessed a significant 16 spot improvement in the ‘Economic Performance’ factor ranking 23rd globally.

Its business-friendly environment was also highlighted by 69.4% of executives surveyed for the report, while 61.3% of them noted the kingdom’s skilled workforce as a contributing factor to its economy.

The IMD World Competitiveness Ranking placed Bahrain first globally in the availability of qualified engineers in the labour market.

The Kingdom also ranked third globally in the flexibility and adaptability of the labour force, third in technological/digital skills, fourth in labour force skills, and sixth globally in the finance skills.

