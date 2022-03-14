Bahrain will continue to manage air traffic in the airspace over international waters in the Arabian Gulf, extending from the borders of the UAE flight information region (FIR) to the borders of Kuwait FIR in line with the decision of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a senior government official said.

Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed welcomed the decision which follows the outcomes of the ICAO Council's 225th Session, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

All member states of the Council commended the longstanding air navigation services provided by the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Kingdom has successfully managed the ICAO mandate since 1959, providing safe and efficient air traffic control services that have garnered the approval of ICAO and the airlines that use the airspaces.

In line with international laws which grant countries the right to exclusive sovereignty over airspace above its territories, the establishment of the Doha FIR was approved to include the airspace over the land and water of the State of Qatar.

The Council stressed the continued importance of conducting the necessary technical studies to ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic operations, in addition to regional compatibility, following any changes to air navigation plans.

Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain affirms its commitment to cooperating with ICAO and all its member states, as well as the Kingdom’s commitment to providing air navigation services of the highest quality and efficiency.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).