Bahrain Labour Fund Tamkeen emphasised its alignment with the vision and priorities outlined by the government in the Economic Recovery Plan and the national strategies that relate to it at its third board meeting this year, further highlighting its role alongside members of Team Bahrain in fulfilling these plans.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed the latest updates regarding the programs and initiatives, which included a continued increase in the number of new enterprises supported, with the number reaching double the target for 2022 at 1,935 enterprises. The updates also showed an increase in the support for new employment for Bahrainis hitting 75% of the target for the year with over 7,400 jobs. Furthermore, training support for Bahrainis also increased to reach 67% of this year’s target with 6,668 trainees.

Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, pointed out that Tamkeen had established a set of key objectives for the current strategic cycle 2021-2025, including creating quality job opportunities by enhancing the digital skills of the national workforce.

"This is in alignment with Tamkeen’s efforts in supporting the digital transformation of enterprises, encouraging them to grow by innovating in their business models, as well as enhancing their flexibility and agility leading to greater expansion potential," he noted.

Commenting on the progress, Tamkeen Acting CEO Maha Mofeez highlighted how these indicators showcase the growing support for individuals and enterprises in accordance with this year’s plan and set the path for achieving this year’s goals.

"These results reflect our commitment to fulfilling our strategic objectives and implementing the plans that were developed to utilize Tamkeen’s support for training and employment opportunities for Bahrainis and to support the growth and sustainability of enterprises and enhance their participation in creating more opportunities for national talent," she stated.

In addition, Tamkeen’s management also showcased the recent achievements in relation to this year’s key performance indicators which enabled the labour fund to achieve a number of global awards and recognitions such as: the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards in its 14th edition, the Global Business Outlook 2022 award for Women and Youth Support Initiatives, the Best Brand Renovation by International Business Magazine, and the Best Visual Brand Identity from the Public Sector by Global Brand Awards.

Mofeez said the third quarter witnessed the launch of the updated version of Mashroo3i as part of the Young Entrepreneur programme in addition to a number of strategic partnerships aimed at supporting individuals and enterprises in several key initiatives.

"These include the training of 100 Bahrainis in iOS App Development using swift programming in partnership with Bahrain Polytechnic; hosting the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) National Finals competition for Bahrain in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) through its local chapter and also the continuing support for the two Cloud Innovation Centers at the University of Bahrain and Bahrain Polytechnic in cooperation with AWS which were launched in 2019," she explained.

These initiatives follow the launch of 16 support programs earlier this year as part of Tamkeen’s organization-wide transformation plan which focuses on driving greater impact for the national economy, she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).