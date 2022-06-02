Bahrain - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, stressed the importance of strengthening relations with EU member states as he met the European Union’s Ambassador Patrick Simonnet yesterday.

He highlighted Bahrain’s commitment to further boost international opportunities for co-operation in support of wide-ranging development goals, and in line with the kingdom’s commitment to comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

He also expressed Bahrain’s commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships and increasing EU co-operation, particularly economic, investment, climate change and security co-operation.

He noted that difficult global challenges have shown that nations must work together in a spirit and culture of co-operation and dialogue, to achieve progress while maintaining peace, security and stability.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the meeting.

