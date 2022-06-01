Bahrain and Oman have signed a major accord to strengthen parliamentary co-operation.Parliament Speaker Fouzia Zainal and Oman’s Shura Council chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali signed the memorandum of co-operation to bolster ties between the two countries.

The memorandum reflects the keenness of the two chambers to strengthen their bonds in various fields and to bolster co-ordination.

The agreement covers strengthening parliamentary co-operation and promoting interests in sustainable development, future foresight, innovation and the exchange of parliamentary and diplomatic experiences.

The memorandum also stressed the importance of consultation, co-ordination and exchange of views on various issues of common interest, and exchange experiences of implementing international charters and agreements.

The accord also called for strengthening communication between the two countries through the exchange of parliamentary visits and activities, and hold bilateral parliamentary meetings on the sidelines of regional and international forums.

