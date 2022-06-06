Bahrain has completed 16 of the Economic Recovery Plan's 27 programmes, including landmark initiatives such as the launch of the Golden Residency Visa, said Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Minister of Finance and National Economy.

Shaikh Salman was delivering his keynote speech at a forum titled "The Road to Economic Recovery", said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The minister also used his address to the forum to draw attention to Bahrain's promising economic indicators.

Shaikh Salman said preliminary data showed that the Q4 2021 nominal GDP was at circa BD3.4 billion ($9.02 billion), the highest on record, with a growth of 13% compared to the same quarter in 2020. This is a proof that Bahrain's post-pandemic economic recovery is moving from strength to strength, he said.

He concluded his speech by providing an update on Bahrain's Fiscal Balance Plan, which remains on track to meet its 2024 goal.

