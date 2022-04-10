A delegation representing the Kingdom of Bahrain, headed by the Ambassador of Bahrain to Belgium Abdulla bin Faisal bin Jabur Aldoseri, took part in the annual NATO Military Strategic Partnership Conference (MSPC) which was held during the period 28 March until April 1, 2022, in Dublin, according to the Bahrain News Agency The Kingdom’s delegation participated in various sessions of the conference, and the Ambassador chaired a number of meetings with high-ranking political and military officials.

He stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to develop the strategic military partnership relationship between Bahrain and the NATO, as well as to review the latest developments in modern technologies by the NATO in the field of military training.

The ambassador and the accompanying delegation also attended the exhibition accompanying the conference, which was devoted to military training centers, whether "centers of excellence" of NATO states or "partnership centers for education and training" of partner countries with NATO.

The Kingdom’s delegation included the Chief of European Affairs at the Ministry, Ahmed Ebrahim Al Qarainees, and the Second Secretary at the Kingdom’s Embassy in Brussels, Ebtisam Bahar.