Bahrain - The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 9% to BD400 million ($1.05 billion) during October 2022, compared to BD366 million for the same month of the previous year, said the Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) in a new report.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 77% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 23%, the iGA said in its foreign trade report of October 2022.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD85 million from Bahrain. Meanwhile, the US was second with BD46 million and the UAE third with BD42 million.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top products exported during October 2022 with BD141 million, agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed was second with a value of BD61 million and unwrought aluminium not alloyed third with BD 37 million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 44% to reach BD83 million during October 2022, compared to BD57 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 91% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 9%. Singapore ranked first with BD19 million, Saudi Arabia second with BD18 million, and the UAE third with BD13 million.

Parts for airplanes the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD29 million, portable digital automatic data processing machines came in second place with BD4 million, and gold ingots came third with BD3.6 million.

Imports

The value of imports increased by 11%, reaching BD500 million during October 2022 compared to BD452 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 68% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 32%.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD65 million, the UAE was second with BD47 million, and Brazil was third with BD45 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD65 million, while aluminium oxide was second with BD32.4 million, and parts for airplanes third with BD32.2 million.

The trade balance, difference between exports and imports, the value of the deficit of the trade balance reached BD17million during October of 2022 versus BD29 million for the same month of the previous year with decrease of 41%.

