The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 121% to BD417 million ($1.1 billion) during February 2022, compared to BD189 million for the same month of the previous year, said the Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) in a new report.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 75% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 25%, according to iGA’s foreign trade report of February 2022, which encompasses data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and re-exports.

The US ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD78 million from Bahrain. Meanwhile, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was second with BD65 million and Italy third with BD54 million.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top products exported during February 2022 with BD167 million, Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed was second with a value of BD56 million and Urea third with BD27 million.

The total value of re-exports decreased by 32% to reach BD42 million during February 2022, compared to BD62 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 88 % of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 12%. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first with BD11 million, and the United Arab Emirates second with BD10 million, and Singapore third with BD5 million.

Parts for aircraft engines is the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD4 million, and mountings and fitting for vehicles came in second place with BD2.3719 million, and wristwatches precious metal came third with BD2.3716 million.

The trade balance, the difference between exports and imports, recorded a deficit totalling BD9 million during February 2022 compared to BD178 million for the same month of the previous year, an improvement of the trade balance by 95%, That is reflected positively in the value of the trade balance.

The value of imports increased by 9%, reaching BD469 million during February 2022 compared to BD429 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 70% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 30%.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD76 million, Brazil was second with BD54 million, and Australia was third with BD45 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD58 million, while aluminium oxide was second with BD44 million, and gold ingots third with BD10 million.

