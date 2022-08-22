The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin jumped 29% to BD421 million ($1.17 billion) in July 2022. It was BD327 million in the same month the previous year, the Information &eGovernment Authority said in its trade report.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 79% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 21%.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing products worth BD87 million from Bahrain. The US came second with BD74 million and the UAE third with BD53 million.

Unwrought aluminium alloy

Unwrought aluminium alloy emerged as the top product exported during July 2022 with BD162 million, agglomerated iron ores and concentrates were second with a value of BD89 million and aluminium wire not alloyed third with BD18 million.

The value of imports increased by 12%, reaching BD468 million during July 2022 compared to BD418 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 68% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 32%.

According to the report, Brazil ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD71 million, China was second with BD67 million and the UAE third with BD40 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD88 million, while aluminium oxide was second with BD22 million, gold ingots third with BD15 million.

The total value of re-exports decreased by 18% to reach BD49 million during July 2022, compared to BD60 million for the same month of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 88% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 12%.

UK ranked first with BD13 million, Saudi Arabia second with BD11 million and the UAE third with BD10 million.

Parts for aircraft engines

Parts for aircraft engines were the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD15 million. Other mountings fittings and the like for vehicles came second with BD3 million, and four-wheel drive cars came third with BD2 million.

The trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, amounted to (BD2 million), recording a surplus in the value of the trade balance in July of 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year, which amounted to (BD31 million).

