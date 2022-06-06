Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched its campaign, “Travel Safe", on various media outlets to increase citizens' awareness of travel guidelines, and instructions for communicating with diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

The annual awareness campaign identified mechanisms for contacting diplomatic or consular missions abroad and the ministry’s follow-up office on phone number (17227555), for assistance in the event of any problems, emergencies or crises, re[ported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The ministry has also advised citizens to download “Wejhaty" application to get the latest information they need.

The campaign continues throughout the summer, starting in June, through the ministry’s digital platforms, the Bahrain News Agency, radio and television channels, and screens at Bahrain International Airport.

