The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) will host a group of investors during the Bahrain GrandPrix to showcase investment opportunities in the kingdom as part of EDB’s role to attract direct investments.

In 2021, EDB had successfully attracted 86 international projects from 22 countries to the kingdom, which is projected to invest $839 million over the next three years and help create 4,861 jobs.

The investors represent a number of sectors including manufacturing, logistics, financial services and healthcare from target markets such as GCC, the US, India and the UK.

The programme will include a number of visits to key infrastructure projects and meetings with the business community and key officials in Bahrain to showcase investment opportunities and how they can benefit from what the kingdom offers to investors.

EDB Executive Director of Investment Origination, Dalal Buhejji said: “The EDB is committed to promoting Bahrain’s competitive advantages to the world. The kingdom has a solid Economic Recovery Plan that will generate a number of investment opportunities. This annual global event is an important platform that enables us to introduce investors to the kingdom’s business-friendly environment and these available opportunities to promote Bahrain as the ideal destination for investments and business expansion in the region.”

