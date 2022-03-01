MANAMA: Bahrain and the US are keen to explore opportunities to strengthen economic and trade co-operation, building on the strong foundations of their bilateral Free Trade Agreement, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani has said.

He noted that laying the foundation for the US Trade Zone in Bahrain’s Salman Industrial City is one example for such co-operation.

He was chairing virtually, alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Second Strategic Dialogue between the two countries yesterday.The minister underlined that with the two countries celebrating 50 years of formal diplomatic relations last year and with over a century of deep-rooted co-operation across a range of sectors, the partnership between Bahrain and the US is one of unique strategic attributes.

He added that it is a partnership based on mutual respect, shared priorities, and common values which reflected in the collective efforts to uphold the security and stability of the Gulf and the Middle East through the work of the US Fifth Fleet, the Maritime Security Construct, and the swift and effective co-ordination in the Afghan evacuation operations.

Dr Al Zayani said that such cooperation is also reflected in the countries’ ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and those who fund, incite, or glorify acts of terror, as well as their work together to build on the historic Abraham Accords to spread peace, coexistence, interdependence, and prosperity across the Middle East.He added that Bahrain, in the field of environment and climate change, looks forward to working with the US in developing Bahrain’s institutional capabilities to meet its 2060 net-zero target, and to deepening co-operation in the areas of energy, technology, and scientific exchange.

Secretary Blinken expressed his pride in the historical relations, noting that the two countries, in addition to their celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations, will celebrate this year the 20-year anniversary of the designation of Bahrain as a major non-Nato ally of the US.

