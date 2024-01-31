BUDAPEST - The Bahrain-Hungary Joint Economic Commission convened in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Péter Szijjártó, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, co-chairing the meeting.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the two sides discussed cooperation in economic, environmental, educational, cultural, energy, and agriculture sectors to boost trade exchange, attract investments, and improve food security and modern technology.

The meeting highlighted the significance of enhancing joint political and diplomatic efforts and cooperation between foreign affairs ministries in areas such as political consultation, diplomatic training, international forum support, and follow-up on bilateral cooperation decisions.