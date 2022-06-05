Gather up your gang and head to Maiden Shanghai’s private karaoke room. Guests can also explore gourmet Chinese food and handcrafted beverages along with great vibes at the signature restaurant in Dubai. The karaoke room can be booked for Dh199 per person.

Indulge in a lavish dinner buffet with your family and loved ones at Sofitel Abu Dhabi’s Corniche Dining. The international dinner buffer is showcasing mouthwatering culinary dishes from across the globe including flavourful Arabian and Mediterranean dishes, exotic Asian delicacies, and live cooking stations. Dh175 per person inclusive of soft beverages, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

It is time to revisit the best era of Indian music as popular Indian multi genre Hindi quintet ASTITVA will mark their debut in Dubai with two shows: one at Hard Rock Cafe Dubai on Monday, June 6 and the other on June 7 at OAK Live — Courtyard by Marriott, Al Barsha Dubai. Brought and presented by Rock Nation UAE, both shows start from 8pm and have a free entry policy. According to the organisers, fans can also expect a tribute to legendary Indian singer KK who recently passed away after a performance in his home country.

The Social Pool at Five Palm Jumeirah is hosting an all-new weekly pool party where visitors can expect disco vibes complemented with refreshing drinks, cool performances, from 12pm. Prices start from Dh3000 minimum spend for up to 4 guests.

If you are in Abu Dhabi today, make sure you head to Laung by Peppermill, a newly launched fine dining restaurant treating visitors to handcrafted mocktails from their Special Summer Concoctions Menu. Drinks like Virgin Sangria, Thirsty Crow and many more, all prized at Dh29 each, will surely make for a refreshing summer vibe during your visit to the restaurant at Abu Dhabi corniche.

Healthy eatery Kcal is inviting diners to try out their limited-edition ‘Taste of Tradition’ menu featuring regional and traditional Middle Eastern dishes packed with nutrition and freshly produced with natural ingredients that promise a filling and healthy gastronomic experience. The new menu features a variety of options in soups, salads, mains, and desserts.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

