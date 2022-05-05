H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has affirmed that the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces, which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Founding Leaders made, was a historical necessity and a critical juncture in the country's renaissance.

"On this special national occasion, we reiterate our appreciation for the strong will of our unified nation, which joined hands to promote joint national action, helping to protect the country's security and stability and ensuring a safe life for citizens and residents," Sheikh Hamad told 'Nation Shield' in a statement marking the 46th anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day.

He added, "We are proud of the local, regional, and international achievements of our Armed Forces. We also laud the capabilities of its loyal members and the technological advancement of our land, marine and air forces, which were made possible thanks to the continuous efforts of the UAE Government to develop the Armed Forces through deliberate planning and effective strategies to attract diverse expertise and utilise the latest world-class military technologies."

The UAE Armed Forces have become a distinguished role model in embodying the values of humanity and sacrifice, promoting the country's message of tolerance and giving, aiding legitimacy and helping to resolve conflicts and ensuring the stability of communities around the world, he continued.

Sheikh Hamad went on to congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

"As we celebrate this glorious occasion, I invite you to look back at the heroic sacrifices of our martyrs, who gave their lives for our country, and pray to Allah Almighty to grant them heavenly peace," he said, in conclusion.



