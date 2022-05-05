H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has said that on this day every year, we celebrate the anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day.

In his speech to 'Nation Shield' magazine marking the 46th anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Sultan said the Armed Forces have always been one of the nation's cornerstones and were founded by the Founding Leaders to ensure the country's unity.

Sheikh Sultan's speech is as follows: We are proud of our Armed Forces and the decision to unify them, which has contributed to achieving unity to form a strong and unified Armed Forces that protect the precious nation and its people.

On the occasion, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and all Armed Forces officers and soldiers on the 46th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, praying to Allah Almighty to protect our country, people and Armed Forces.



