RIYADH — Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a strategic status at the international level and can attract investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and scientists.



Participating in a discussion panel as part of the Global Entrepreneurs Congress (GEC), which is organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) in cooperation with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), Eng. Al-Falih said: “Investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia previously relied greatly on gas and oil, and this is a big opportunity to think of increasing, developing and diversifying investment opportunities to be available in all sectors and looking for diversification and innovation through offered suggestions to reach the target and investment growth”



He noted that Saudi Arabia has all the main elements of investments and is considered a fertile land for investors and companies at the international level.



Eng. Al-Falih noted that Saudi Vision 2030 created wonderful investment initiatives, referring to the leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, to the homeland and his development of the economic field, which contributes to making Saudi Arabia a hub for attracting global companies.



During his speech, he also praised the youth leaders of successful entrepreneurs who, under the Saudi Vision 2030, enjoy several initiatives around the world, stressing that the wise leadership has facilitated investment laws and provided proper revenues for investors, companies and entrepreneurs.