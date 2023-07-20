JEDDAH - GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi said the GCC-Central Asia Summit shows a genuine desire by the six GCC member states and the five Central Asian countries (C5) to promote cooperation.

In his address to the gathering on Wednesday, Al-Budaiwi affirmed keenness on joint action to realize the targets of the signed agreements, and build on the existing mechanisms of cooperation and consultation. He expressed hope that the leaders of both sides will endorse the joint action plan (2023-2027) tabled to the summit by the first GCC-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting of September 7, 2022, in Riyadh.

The joint action plan envisages activation of cooperation in various areas with a view to building a solid partnership and serve the common interests.

