As a part of the efforts made by the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to enhance communication and cooperation and consolidate relations with its members from the private sector establishments.

The Ajman Chamber has carried out 106 visits to companies and factories during the current year, with a view to following up and monitoring developments in the emirate's economy, investment opportunities, and discussing opportunities to improve the business environment.

Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber, confirmed that the visits plan aims at consolidating a participatory approach between the Ajman Chamber and its member establishments to ensure the development of flexible proactive services and initiatives that enhance the contribution of various sectors to increasing the emirate’s GDP.

In addition to monitoring the needs of the private sector, identifying the challenges and ways to address them, and developing appropriate solutions to support the growth and sustainability of business and increase investment opportunities in Ajman. Al Nuaimi stated that Ajman Chamber's visits include promoting the services and benefits of membership of the Ajman Chamber, as well as defining future events and exhibitions that the Ajman Chamber seeks to participate in, whether inside or outside the UAE and knowing the aspirations of business owners about opportunities for their participation in foreign exhibitions.

He explained that the results and outputs of visits are one of the main tools adopted by the Ajman Chamber as part of its strategic plan. Al Nuaimi added that the Ajman Chamber is keen to diversify the channels of communication with its members through the "Eshaar" platform, which aims to enhance the Ajman Chamber's communication with the private sector via the website www.eshaar.ae, in addition to the specialised forums organised by the Ajman Chamber in the presence of its members of the business owners.

Ajman Chamber confirms the continuity of its business and strengthens its efforts to develop a distinctive commercial and industrial environment that contributes to achieving sustainable development and diversifying investment opportunities in various sectors.

For their part, business owners expressed their appreciation for the efforts made by Ajman Chamber and its keenness to diversify support channels, stressing the importance of visits in providing opportunities for direct communication and interaction with the Ajman Chamber's teams to exchange ideas and proposals that enhance their ability to develop, grow and increase productivity.