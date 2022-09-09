AJMAN - Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), recently received an economic delegation from the Russian Federation, to discuss prospects for developing relations between business owners from the two countries and highlighting the investment opportunities available in the real estate and building & construction sectors.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations at the ACCI, and the Russian delegation was headed by Nikolay Verkhovskiy, Head of Digital Program Department Professor of Moscow Business School SKOLKOVO.

Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and stressed Ajman Chamber's keenness to develop economic ties and diversify external partnerships to enhance the sustainability and growth of the business community and attract investors by promoting the opportunities available in the emirate.

He highlighted the importance of the meeting and its role in opening new channels for cooperation in the real estate development sector, as it is one of the main pillars of Ajman's economy, especially in light of the momentum of investment opportunities provided by the sector.

Al Janahi gave the attendees an overview of the main sectors in Ajman, including "real estate development, industry, building and construction, education, health, tourism, services and other sectors," pointing to the importance of the emirate's strategic location and its role in enhancing the emirate's competitiveness in terms of attracting local, regional and international investments.

The delegation gave a presentation on the innovative services provided by Russian companies in the real estate and building & construction sectors, including promotional services, the latest technical means used in the design and construction of units and smart homes, means to increase the attractiveness of the real estate sector, and other services and products.