AJMAN - Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has hosted a meeting with Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, and his delegation to discuss trade cooperation and investment opportunities. The meeting aimed to strengthen economic ties and promote Ajman as an attractive investment destination.

The meeting, held at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters, was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector, and Jamila Kajoor, Director of the Promotion and International Relations Department at the Ajman Chamber. From the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, Yoke Wagemans, Investment and Trade Counsellor, and Joren Selleslaghs, Counsellor of Political Affairs and Deputy Head of Mission, were present.

During the meeting, Al Muwaiji expressed Ajman Chamber's commitment to expanding trade exchange and increasing investment values between Ajman and Belgium. He emphasised the readiness of the chamber to provide support and create a favourable investment environment for Belgian businesses, strengthening economic relations between companies in both countries.

The discussions focused on bilateral economic, trade, and investment relations, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as tourism, industry, trade, education, health, and technology.

The attendees highlighted the importance of bilateral meetings between business communities, exchanging experiences, and exploring opportunities for cooperation. They also emphasized the significance of participating in exhibitions, and events, and increasing visits to foster future collaboration.

Delcourt praised the economic diversification of Ajman and the promising investment opportunities it offers. He provided an overview of Belgium's key economic sectors and industries. Notably, non-oil trade between the UAE and Belgium reached approximately US$7 billion in 2021, with Belgium ranking as the 4th trading partner of the UAE within the European Union.

After the meeting, Al Muwaiji and Delcourt exchanged shields and souvenirs as a symbol of mutual appreciation and goodwill.