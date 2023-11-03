A day after winning the bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034, Saudi Arabia has now expressed interest in buying a stake in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), the international cricket juggernaut, in addition to two major tennis tournaments.

Advisors to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have reached out to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The IPL is one of the most lucrative sporting events in India, with its brand value reaching $3 billion and its business enterprise value topping $15 billion, according to a valuation study by Houlihan Lokey’s Corporate Valuation Advisory Services team .

The news of Saudi Arabia’s interest in cricket comes on the same day as a report in The Athletic stating that the kingdom is pushing to purchase two of the most prestigious tournaments in professional tennis.

The report cites four people with knowledge of the matter as saying that representatives of Saudi Arabia’s investment funds have been making recent pitches to take over events in Miami or Madrid. The tournaments are owned by IMG, the sports and entertainment conglomerate that is part of the live event and representative business, Endeavor.

Saudi Arabia’s investments in major sports tournaments, including golf and MMA, is in line with the country’s plan to diversify its economy away from oil and gas as part of its Vision 2030 agenda.

On November 2, the kingdom officially won the bid to host football’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup in 2034 after emerging as the only country to put forth its candidacy. FIFA had set Tuesday as the deadline to submit a bid to host the tournament, but Australia’s decision to pull out left Saudi as the only declared candidate.

