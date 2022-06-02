Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable practices and joined the efforts of the capital city of UAE to ban single-use plastic bags by distributing reusable tote bags to encourage the ADGM community to use sustainable alternatives.

Abu Dhabi's single-use plastics policy is the first integrated policy in the region that aims to reduce plastic pollution and further promote sustainability.

Juma Al Hameli, Chief of Staff at ADGM, said, "Through our support to Abu Dhabi's single-use plastic policies, we at ADGM are reinforcing our commitment to building a progressive and more sustainable economy. Abu Dhabi's initiatives for a sustainable future dovetail well with our ongoing efforts to provide innovative alternatives within our progressive and holistic ecosystem. It bolsters both the economic and sustainable growth of ADGM, Abu Dhabi, and the UAE. It is our goal to be better as a community and an empowering ecosystem to enable a better and sustainable future for everyone."

Since its inception, ADGM has been a strong advocate for sustainable practices and has developed a thriving financial hub to achieve positive economic, social, and environmental objectives. As an international sustainable financial centre, ADGM has taken multiple initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint as much as possible.

ADGM actively promotes sustainable long-term visions of Abu Dhabi and the UAE which are embodied in the policies such as the UAE's Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, UAE Energy Strategy 2050, UAE Vision 2021, and the Green Agenda. As a forward-looking Sustainable International Financial Centre, ADGM aims to augment Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for raising and deploying capital and prudently managing risk to bring about sustainably oriented, long-term economic growth.



