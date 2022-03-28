ABU DHABI- Within its efforts to promote industrial and investment cooperation with India, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organised a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

During the meeting, the visiting delegation were introduced to the available and promising business opportunities in Abu Dhabi through a video presentation on the investment environment of Abu Dhabi and the features offered for foreign investors looking to invest in the emirate.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Deputy Treasurer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, headed the Emirati side of the meeting, accompanied by Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Chamber, and a number of local businesses operating in Abu Dhabi, while the Indian side was represented by Director General of the CII, Chandrajit Banerjee, accompanied by Sanjiv Bajaj, President Designate of the CII, along with a large number of Indian companies.

In his welcoming remarks, Saeed Al Remeithi said that the UAE and India share a long history of fruitful cooperation, especially most recently after the historical Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the countries. He also expressed the Chamber’s readiness to support Indian companies in Abu Dhabi and provide them with the necessary services to make their businesses a success.

For his part, Sanjiv Bajaj said that under CEPA, the CII will be establishing a UAE-India Technical Council on Investment and Trade Promotion and Facilitation to monitor investment and trade relations.

Mohamed Al Mheiri gave a brief explanation about the Chamber’s services and what it offers for businesses in Abu Dhabi, noting that the Chamber works alongside its economic partners in the Emirate to support businesses helping them play a pivotal part in the national economy.

Chandrajit Banerjee expressed his thanks for the Chamber’s welcome, highlighting the economic capabilities of Abu Dhabi, which are key to the growth and sustainability of Emirate’s trade, industrial and services sectors.