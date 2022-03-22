ABU DHABI- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the International Investment and Business Confederation (ULUSKON) discussed setting up trade and investment partnership between the two establishments.

This came during a meeting between Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Nezaket Emine Atasoy, President of ULUSKON, at the Chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mheiri commended ULUSKON's role in improving Turkish investments around the globe, expressing high hopes in increasing trade and joint investments between Abu Dhabi and Turkey.

The Director-General highlighted the services the Chamber provides for its members as well as the Chamber’s initiatives that support businesses in Abu Dhabi and its contribution to realising the economic vision of the Emirate.

The sides discussed the best means of introducing businesses in the UAE to their Turkish counterparts and how to form new partnerships between businesses operating in key sectors, including energy, construction, agriculture, defense, textile, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Atasoy expressed her delight at visiting the Abu Dhabi Chamber, emphasising ULUSKON's eagerness to extend new bridges of cooperation with Abu Dhabi.