ABU DHABI- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, to discuss ways of advancing bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation.

The two ministers also took stock of the latest regional and global issues and developments of mutual interest.

They reviewed the participation of the Republic of Singapore in Expo 2020 Dubai, the outcomes of this prominent global event, and its role in developing innovative solutions that support efforts to achieve sustainable development in societies.

Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the strength and vibrancy of the relations between the UAE and Singapore, and the development they witnessed in all fields.

For his part, Dr. Balakrishnan affirmed his country's aspiration to bolster joint cooperation with the UAE in light of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.