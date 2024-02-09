H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the Arab consultative ministerial meeting on Gaza, which was held in Riyadh, at the invitation of H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Participating in the meeting were Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Dr. Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Hussein Al Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, and Head of the Palestinian Authority's General Authority of Civil Affairs.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, most notably the crisis in the Gaza Strip and its humanitarian repercussions on the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored the importance of strengthening joint Arab action in facing the unprecedented challenges that has befallen the region, as well as supporting the Palestinian people in their difficult humanitarian conditions, noting that reaching a sustainable ceasefire remains of utmost priority.

He also stressed the importance of achieving peace and consolidating security and stability in the region, which requires cooperation with all active parties in the international community to end extremism, tension and violence, and find a tangible and constructive political avenues for renegotiations aimed at pursuing a path towards comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called for intensifying efforts to prevent the expansion of the circle of conflict in the region, the necessity of providing protection for all civilians, and ensuring intensive, safe and sustainable delivery of urgent humanitarian relief and medical aid without any obstacles to support the Palestinian people in their crisis.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.