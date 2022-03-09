RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia is recovering from the pandemic, 80 percent of the country's employers intend to expand their workforces in 2022, according a new study.

According to the Hays Saudi Arabia Salary Guide 2022 report, 79 percent of employers in the Kingdom are feeling positive about the outlook of business this year, and this factor compels them to increase the headcount.

The Hays report noted that 43 percent of employers intended to expand their workforce in 2021, while it was just 29 percent in 2020, primarily due to the impact of the pandemic in the world of business.

“Two years on from the pandemic, the job market in Saudi Arabia has certainly bounced back,” said Aaron Fletcher, Business Manager at Hays Saudi Arabia.

“New and ongoing initiatives surrounding Vision 2030 and the PIF mega projects are driving growing opportunities in the job market, as well as multiple start-ups and MNCs establishing headquarters in the region,” he added.

Fletcher also noted that several companies are entering the market to secure their place and establish a market share ahead of the anticipated boom.

The research report suggests that 2022 may face a drought in hiring employees who fall under technology, managerial, and leadership.

Hays report added that the job roles most in-demand include business development directors, digital transformation specialists, senior legal professionals, and design and pre-design construction professionals.

