RIYADH — The total number of Saudi men and women, who have registered in the Saudi employment market, accounted for 3,921,321 employees at the end of the third quarter of 2023, according to the figures registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) and the Civil Service systems.

The male employees constituted 60.1 percent of the total, with a number of 2,357,785 employees, while the percentage of women represented 39.9 percent, with a total number of 1,563,536 employees.

Saudi male and female employees who come under the social insurance system and regulations constituted the highest mark with 68.8 percent of the total Saudi workforce, reaching their number at 2,696,797. The number of men was recorded at 1,641,761 employees, while the number of women was recorded at 1,055,036 employees.

According to the statistical figures based on the Civil Service system and regulations, the number of Saudi men and women reached 1,224,524 employees, representing 31.2 percent of the total Saudi workforce. The number of male employees reached 716,024, while the number of female employees stood at 508,500.

The data also showed the break up of age groups of Saudi men and women employees. The age group of 30- 43 is the highest among other age groups, with a number of 667,100 employees and that constituted 17 percent of the total of employees, followed by the age group of 35 – 39 with a number of 640,496 employees, representing 16.3 percent.

This was followed by the age group of 25 - 29, with a number of 629,475 employees, at a rate of 16 percent, and the age group of 40 - 44, with a number of 585,734 employees, at a rate of 14.9 percent.

