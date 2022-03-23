Muscat – With an aim to support the agricultural and fisheries sectors, the board of directors of the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund has approved 13 projects in the agriculture and fisheries sectors at an estimated cost of RO1.3mn.

The projects will be implemented in various governorates of the sultanate.’

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).